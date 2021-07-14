State reports 2,505 fresh infections and 48 fatalities

CHENNAI

14 July 2021 01:19 IST

Thirty-one districts log under 100 cases each; active cases stand at 31,218 ; over 3 lakh people get jabs

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to fall in the State, as 2,505 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday. Thirty-one of the 38 districts reported fewer than 100 cases each.

Seven districts accounted for half the fresh cases. Coimbatore recorded 282 cases, while Erode and Thanjavur saw 187 and 185 respectively. As many as 162 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Salem. There were 160 cases in Chennai, 148 in Tiruppur and 135 in Chengalpattu. Daily cases fell below 100 in Tiruchi, with 98 people testing positive for COVID-19.

The fresh cases took the tally to 25,23,943. Another 48 people — 14 in private hospitals and 34 in government facilities — succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 33,502. Of the 48 fatalities, Salem recorded six, while there were five deaths each in Chennai, Dindigul and Tiruppur. Coimbatore logged a single death, while 19 districts saw none. Among the deceased was a 23-year-old woman from Chengalpattu with no co-morbidities. She was admitted to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on July 5, and died on July 11 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 3,058 people were discharged, taking the total figure to 24,59,223. As many as 31,218 people are currently under treatment. Of these, Coimbatore has 3,779 active cases, followed by Erode with 2,668 and Salem with 1,970. There are 1,906 active cases in Thanjavur and 1,649 in Chennai.

A total of 1,40,132 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 3,48,26,887.

One more private laboratory — the Cistron Biological Laboratory in Coimbatore — was approved for COVID-19 testing. There are 204 private testing facilities and 69 government labs in the State now.

Over three lakh persons received COVID-19 vaccines in the State on Tuesday, taking the total coverage to 1,69,76,728. As many as 3,35,466 people, including 1,71,112 in the 18-44 age group, 1,04,714 persons aged 45 to 59 years and 56,990 senior citizens, were inoculated. Vaccination was held in 2,203 sessions.

With this, the total number of persons aged 18 to 44 who have received the vaccines stand at 60,05,854, while 56,16,684 in the 45-59 age group have been immunised.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has distributed 1,50,000 doses of Covishield and 1,00,000 doses of Covaxin to all health unit districts from the State Vaccine Store. Of this, Chennai received 14,000 doses of Covishield and 23,520 doses of Covaxin followed by Coimbatore with 5,500 doses of Covishield and 8,960 doses of Covaxin.