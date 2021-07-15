State reports 2,458 new cases, 55 deaths

CHENNAI

15 July 2021 02:25 IST

Coimbatore records 270 cases and Chennai 153; active cases touch 30,600; over 2 lakh vaccinated

The State’s daily COVID-19 case count fell below 2,500 on Wednesday, as 2,458 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the case tally to 25,26,401. Fifty-five people succumbed to it, taking the toll to 33,557.

Of the fresh cases, Coimbatore recorded 270, followed by Erode with 175 and Thanjavur with 171. There were 164 cases in Salem. Chennai’s daily count fell to 153, while Tiruppur recorded 146 cases and Chengalpattu 131.

As many as 3,021 people were discharged after treatment. These included 414 people in Coimbatore, 231 in Chengalpattu and 227 in Salem. The number of active cases dropped to 30,600, of which Coimbatore accounted for 3,629. There are 2,641 active cases in Erode, 1,968 in Thanjavur and 1,906 in Salem. Chennai has 1,629 patients under treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 55 fatalities, Coimbatore accounted for eight, while there were five deaths each in Chennai and Thanjavur. Of the deceased, 35 had co-morbidities.

Among the deceased was a 34-year-old man from Perambalur, who was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi on June 6 with complaints of fever for two days and difficulty in breathing for three. He had no co-morbidities. He died on July 11 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

The deaths of two people at home were included in the bulletin. An 88-year-old woman from Chennai with fever tested positive for COVID-19 on May 28. She was admitted to a private hospital on May 29 and discharged on June 15. She died at home on June 17. She had diabetes, hypertension, Alzheimer’s disease and bronchial asthma.

A 70-year-old man from Chennai, who had hypertension, was admitted to a government hospital with fever and cough on April 20 and discharged on April 28. He died at home on April 30.

In the last 24 hours, 1,46,394 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 3,49,73,281.

On Wednesday, 2,07,259 people were inoculated. These included 1,12,504 people in the 18-44 age group. As many as 1,71,83,987 people have been vaccinated so far.