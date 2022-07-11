State reports 2,448 fresh cases of COVID-19

Presently, 18,802 persons are under treatment across T.N.; bed occupancy stands at 866

A total of 17,55,364 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during the mega camps held on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu fell marginally to 2,448 on Monday.

In Chennai, fresh cases dropped below the 800-mark as 796 persons tested positive. There were 410 cases in Chengalpattu, 148 cases in Tiruvallur and 117 cases in Coimbatore. While Tirunelveli logged 86 cases, there were 83 cases in Kancheepuram. Six districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded so far in the State rose to 35,03,977. The number of persons discharged after treatment exceeded the fresh cases. As many as 2,465 persons were discharged across the State.

Presently, 18,802 persons are under treatment in the State. Of which, 6,935 are in Chennai, while Chengalpattu accounts for 2,994 active cases and Tiruvallur for 1,076 active cases. The State registered a positivity rate of 8%. A total of 30,339 samples were tested.

The bed occupancy in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals across the State stood at 866 of which Chennai alone accounted for 306.

Get vaccinated: Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday reiterated his request, calling upon people to take the COVID-19 vaccine doses.

In a social media post, he said a total of 17,55,364 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during the mega camps across the State on Sunday. “Please need to realise that the impact of COVID-19 has not gone away as yet, and we have to get vaccinated to protect ourselves,” Mr. Stalin said.