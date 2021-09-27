State reports 1,694 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

CHENNAI

27 September 2021 00:46 IST

Three districts had fewer than 10 cases each while four districts reported over 100 fresh infections; 1,658 people discharged

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,694 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Coimbatore and Chennai, where daily cases had been exceeding 200 over the past week, reported 196 and 190 cases, respectively.

While four districts reported over 100 fresh infections, three districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

As many as 1,54,692 people were tested in 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 118 people each in Chengalpattu and Erode were found to have contracted the infection. Till date, 26,57,266 people in the State have tested positive for the infection. Ramanathapuram (5); Perambalur (7) and Ariyalur (8) had the lowest number of fresh infections.

As many as 17,285 people are undergoing treatment in healthcare facilities or at home. In Chennai district, 5,49,088 people have contracted the infection so far, and 5,38,537 have been discharged after treatment. As of date, 2,087 people are undergoing treatment, and the district has recorded 8,464 casualties.

A total of 26,04,491 people have been discharged in the State so far, including the 1,658 people discharged on Sunday.

All 14 people whose deaths were recorded on Sunday had pre-existing health conditions. Four persons admitted to private hospitals and 10 persons undergoing treatment in government hospitals succumbed to the infection. So far, 35,490 people have died of COVID-19 in the State.

Among the 14 casualties were two 81-year-old women and an 80-year-old man. Six persons were in their sixties and three were in their seventies. Two were in their fifties.