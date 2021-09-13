State reports 1,608 fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

13 September 2021 03:36 IST

The number of active cases stands at 16,473; 22 deaths take the toll to 35,168

Fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in most districts of Tamil Nadu, with 1,608 persons testing positive in 24 hours. The total number of cases has gone up to 26,33,839. The number of active cases stands at 16,473.

While Coimbatore recorded the highest number cases (212), Chennai reported 197 cases. Erode reported 160 cases, Thanjavur 115 cases and Chengalpattu 113 cases. The districts of Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirupathur, Theni, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Perambalur recorded fresh cases in single digit. Ramanathapuram recorded just one case.

As many as 1,512 persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of recovered patients has gone up to 25,82,198. In Chennai, 5,46,253 persons have so far been infected, 5,36,060 have been discharged and 1,766 persons are under treatment.

Seven of the 22 deaths recorded in the past several hours occurred at private hospitals and 15 at government hospitals. So far, 35,168 persons have died of the infection. Of the two persons who died of the infection, but had no co-morbidities, was a 21-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on September 10. He tested positive for the infection and died on Saturday morning. The hospital cited COVID-19 pneumonia as the cause of death. Among the 20 who died of their pre-existing health condition was a 21-year-old woman who had severe hypertension and chronic kidney disease. She was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after testing positive on September 7. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia two days later.

The State has approved two private laboratories for testing: one in Vellore and the other in Coimbatore.