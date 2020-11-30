Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu reports 1,459 fresh infections, 9 fatalities

Chennai sees 398 new cases, while Perambalur reports none

As many as 1,459 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The State recorded 9 fatalities, taking the toll to 11,703.

Chennai accounted for 398 fresh infections, followed by Coimbatore with 148. Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu reported 88 and 80 cases respectively. There were 79 cases in Tiruppur, 78 in Salem and 70 in Erode.

There were no new cases in Perambalur. The district also accounted for the least number of active cases, at just five.

Eight other districts, including Ramanathapuram, Theni and Tirunelveli, had fewer than 10 cases each.

Nine returnees from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh tested positive for the infection.

The State’s case tally has now reached 7,80,505. The number of persons aged over 60 who have tested positive has crossed one lakh. As many as 1,00,148 persons in this category have contracted the infection till date.

As many as 1,471 persons were discharged after treatment on Sunday, taking the total figure to 7,57,750. A total of 11,052 persons are currently undergoing treatment, including 3,754 in Chennai, 919 in Coimbatore and 601 in Chengalpattu.

Co-morbid conditions

All the nine persons who died had co-morbidities. Seven of them died at government hospitals. They included a 51-year-old woman from Madurai, who had systemic hypertension, diabetes, old pulmonary tuberculosis and coronary artery disease. She was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital on November 26. She died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Five of the deceased were in their 80s.

One of them — an 80-year-old man from Chennai — died at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital a day after admission due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, systemic hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism.

As many as 67,145 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 1,19,97,385.