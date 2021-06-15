State reports 12,772 cases and 254 deaths

Chennai reports fewer deaths than Chengalpattu; number of samples tested so far crosses 3 crore

Chennai reported fewer deaths than Chengalpattu on Monday. The city, which recorded the most number of deaths over the past several weeks, reported 28 deaths, while Chengalpattu had 33 fatalities.

Across Tamil Nadu, 254 persons succumbed to COVID-19. Daily infections continued to fall as 12,772 people tested positive.

This took the State’s overall tally to 23,66,493, while the toll rose to 29,801. The day marked a milestone in testing.

The number of samples tested so far crossed three crore — 3,01,38,294. In the 24-hour period, the State tested 1,70,256 samples.

The active cases continued to dip — 1,36,884 patients are under treatment. Another 25,561 persons were discharged, taking the total number of persons discharged to 21,99,808.

In Chennai, the number of persons testing positive a day dipped to 828. There were 1,728 cases in Coimbatore, while Erode recorded 1,295 cases. Among other districts, Salem and Tiruppur recorded 796 and 781 cases respectively. Five districts recorded less than 100 cases each — Ariyalur (82), Perambalur (52), Pudukottai (89), Ramanathapuram (95) and Sivagangai (88).

Of the 254 fatalities, 108 persons died at private hospitals and 146 at government hospitals. Of them, 197 had co-morbidities. There were 27 deaths in Coimbatore, 13 in Kancheepuram and 11 each in Salem and Tiruchi. Among the deceased was a 24-year-old man from Krishnagiri, who was admitted to the Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on June 9. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on June 12.

Vaccination coverage

On Monday, 2,58,701 people were vaccinated across the State. This took the overall coverage to 1,05,97,418. Of them, 1,60,017 were aged 18-44. This took the total number of people vaccinated in this age group to 22,57,728. Another 68,734 people aged 45-59 and 26,983 senior citizens were vaccinated.

Vaccination was held at 2,327 sessions — 1,951 for Covishield and 376 for Covaxin.