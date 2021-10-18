State reports 1,218 fresh cases, 15 fatalities

CHENNAI

18 October 2021 01:23 IST

Chennai tops with 156 cases while Coimbatore comes second with 132 infections

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to decline in Tamil Nadu for the 24th consecutive day, with 1,218 people testing positive for the infection on Sunday. With this, the State’s tally touched 2,687,092.

The State reported 15 more deaths, taking its toll to 35,899. As many as 1,411 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 2,636,379.

Chennai logged the highest number of cases at 156, followed by Coimbatore with 132. Seven other districts — Erode (90), Chengalpattu (88), Tiruppur (73), Thanjavur (68), Salem (56), Tiruvallur (55), and Namakkal (51) — reported over 50 infections.

Of the remaining 29 districts, seven logged cases in single digits. Tenkasi reported the lowest number of cases at just two. Twelve districts reported a marginal increase in cases compared with the previous day, while the remaining 26 recorded a marginal dip.

Of the 15 deaths, Coimbatore reported four, while Chennai, Tiruchi, Tiruvarur and Vellore logged two each. Erode, Tiruppur and Tiruvannamalai reported one fatality each.

All the deceased had co-morbidities. One of them was a 57-year-old, while the others were aged over 60. The oldest was an 82-year-old from Coimbatore, who was admitted to a private hospital on October 6 after testing positive. He died on Saturday.

The number of RT-PCR tests done in the State also continued to decline for the fourth day in a row — 1,27,843 tests were performed and the test positivity rate stood at 0.95%.

As many as 94,201 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.

Those vaccinated included 58,133 people in the 18-44 age group, 26,109 people aged 45 to 59 and 9,714 people aged 60 and above. The State has so far administered 5,07,61,433 doses.