State reports 1,114 cases, 15 fatalities

CHENNAI

21 December 2020 02:13 IST

Chennai tops the list with 325 COVID-19 infections; eight districts report cases in single digits

As many as 1,114 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking its tally to 8,06,891.

Fifteen people succumbed to the infection, taking the State’s toll to 11,983.

A total of 1,198 more people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 7,85,315 — 97.33 % of the total infected.

Districts’ tally

Among the fresh cases reported on Sunday, Chennai topped the list with 325 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 112. Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Tiruppur reported 81, 57 and 52 cases respectively.

Perambalur was the only district not to report any new case. Eight districts reported cases in single digits.

Those who tested positive on Sunday included eight persons who had returned to Tamil Nadu from other States.

Of the 15 deaths reported, eight took place in private hospitals and seven in government-run institutions.

All of the deceased had co-morbidities, according to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Seven of the deceased were octogenarians, with the eldest being an 87-year-old woman from Chennai, who was admitted to a private hospital on Thursday, with complaints of fever for three days. She died on Friday at the hospital.

There were septuagenarians as well, while the remaining six were aged under 60.

Over 70,000 tested

A total of 72,568 persons were tested on Sunday, taking the total number of persons tested so far in the State to 1,31,60,683.

The test positivity rate stood at 1.54%.