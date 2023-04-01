State repeatedly urging Union government to reduce toll tariff, says Minister

April 01, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu on Saturday said in the Assembly that the State government was repeatedly urging the Union government to remove collection of tariff in certain toll plazas and reduce it in others.

He was responding to concerns raised by AIADMK MLA K.P. Anbalagan and the reports in the media regarding opposition to increase in tariff in more than 30 toll plazas in the State, which came into effect on Saturday as part of a nation-wide annual hike.

He said the State government had identified at least five toll plazas where the project cost had been recovered, and hence, the toll fee collection needed to be stopped. He alleged that the National Highways Authority of India had taken over already wide State Highways in many places and started collecting toll fee by merely extending the road by 1.5 m on both sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many toll plazas closer to city limits should also be removed, he said. Highlighting that he had written to the Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari even last month, he said the Union government was, however, arguing that the toll fee collection and increase could not be avoided as per existing laws.

ADVERTISEMENT