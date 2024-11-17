ADVERTISEMENT

State reluctant to recruit more doctors: Anbumani

Published - November 17, 2024 01:06 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said that the State government was reluctant to recruit more doctors as it had made a policy decision. “Doctors have too much of workload. There are not enough doctors and nurses. The government’s policy is to hire through contracts, or recruit temporary staff. The Chief Minister promised that he will fill 5.5 lakh vacancies. But in the State Assembly, he said only 68,000 people had been recruited to governments posts, of whom 32000 were recruited temporarily,” Dr. Anbumani said. 

