State records new high with 12,652 cases

59 more persons succumb to the infection; Chennai logs 3,789 cases; 99,219 persons inoculated

The State recorded a new high on Thursday with 12,652 more people testing positive for COVID-19. Those testing positive included 36 returnees from other States, including 23 from West Bengal. The active cases tally stood at 89,428.

Chennai saw 3,789 cases and 24 deaths. As on date, 30,401 people are undergoing treatment in the district. Chengalpattu followed with 906 new infections, while Coimbatore saw 689.

So far, 37,585 children aged under 12 and 1,44,736 people aged over 60 have been infected.

The fatalities took the State’s toll to 13,317. As many as 39 of the 59 deceased died in private hospitals and 20 in government facilities.

Eight persons among those who died had no co-morbidities.

Among those who did not have co-morbidities was a 37-year-old man from Chengalpattu who was admitted on April 18 to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital, after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 16.

The patient died on April 21 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia, hospital authorities said.

A 102-year-old woman from Nagapattinam, who was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital on April 15, after testing positive for the infection on April 14, died on April 20 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and clinical severe pneumonia, according to a daily health bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

As many as 7,526 people were discharged after treatment from various health facilities, taking the total figure to 9,34,966.

Nearly a lakh vaccinated

As many as 99,219 people were vaccinated on Thursday — they included 38,419 senior citizens and 44,979 people with co-morbidities in the 45-59 age group.

During the 4,273 vaccination sessions held in the State in a day, 4,117 healthcare workers and 11,704 frontline workers were inoculated against COVID-19.

As on date, 50,23,154 people have been vaccinated in the State.