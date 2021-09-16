State records a marginal rise in cases

CHENNAI

16 September 2021 01:11 IST

1,658 people test positive as Chennai logs 226 infections; 29 persons die and 2,85,805 are vaccinated

Tamil Nadu saw a marginal rise in fresh COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as 1,658 more people tested positive. Chennai, for the second day in a row, led the table with 226 cases.

In Coimbatore, which registered 201 cases on Tuesday, 224 people tested positive on Wednesday. There were 130 cases in Erode and 126 cases in Chengalpattu. While Tiruppur recorded 88 cases, Thanjavur’s daily tally dropped from 119 to 72. There were 67 cases in Tiruvallur, 62 in Salem, 53 in Tiruchi and 51 in Namakkal.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 26,38,668. Twenty-nine persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 35,246. Of the 38 districts, 24 did not report fatalities. Chennai recorded five deaths, while there were four deaths in Coimbatore and three each in Kancheepuram and Nagapattinam.

Advertising

Advertising

With another 1,542 people being discharged after treatment, the total figure stood at 25,86,786. The State now has 16,636 active cases. Of these, 2,225 people are under treatment in Coimbatore, 1,845 in Chennai, 1,302 in Erode and 1,174 in Chengalpattu.

In the last 24 hours, 1,50,740 samples were tested, taking the total count to 4,46,77,820. Another private laboratory — the Central Clinical Laboratory, Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Chengalpattu — was approved for COVID-19 testing.

As many as 2,85,805 people were vaccinated, taking the total coverage in government centres to 3,89,44,605. Among those vaccinated were 1,65,595 people aged 18 to 44 and 82,577 people in the 45-59 age group. The coverage in private centres stood at 23,22,996.