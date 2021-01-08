State records 805 new cases; 911 discharged

CHENNAI

08 January 2021 01:08 IST

12 more persons succumb to COVID-19; Villupuram and Perambalur report no new infection

Tamil Nadu recorded 805 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with two districts — Villupuram and Perambalur — reporting no new infection. Another 12 persons died, taking the toll to 12,200.

Till date, a total of 8,23,986 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. As many as 911 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total figure to 8,04,239. Presently 7,547 persons are under treatment in the State. Of these, 2,274 are in Chennai, 734 in Coimbatore and 403 in Chengalpattu.

Eight districts reported deaths due to COVID-19. Of the 12 fatalities, four persons died in Chennai and two in Tiruchi. Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Ranipet, Tiruppur and Vellore reported one death each. Eleven of them were aged over 50 and had co-morbidities. A 48-year-old woman from Coimbatore, with diabetes and systemic hypertension, was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on January 5. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 1. She died within six hours of admission due to bilateral bronchopneumonia, bilateral pyelonephritis and septic shock.

A 52-year-old woman from Vellore died within 10 minutes of admission to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, on January 5, due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. She had diabetes, systemic hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

A total of 210 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai. There were 78 cases in Coimbatore, 48 in Tiruvallur, 42 in Chengalpattu, 37 in Kanniyakumari and 32 in Salem. Fourteen districts reported under 10 cases each.

Among those who tested positive three were returnees from Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka.

A total of 64,364 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 1,46,30,875. A total of 1,43,25,233 persons have been tested so far in the State.