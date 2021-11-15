State records 805 fresh cases, 11 fatalities

Two districts see no COVID-19 case and 18 log under 10 infections each

With 805 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in the State on Sunday, its tally touched 27,14,830. Two districts — Perambalur and Theni — recorded no new case, and 18 districts logged fewer than 10 infections each.

Chennai and Coimbatore continued to report cases in three digits — the former saw 128 cases and the latter 125. Erode followed with 78 cases, while Chengalpattu logged 63. There were 48 cases in Tiruppur and 40 in Salem. Tiruchi saw 38 cases and Namakkal 36. Tenkasi and Villupuram recorded a single infection each.

The State recorded 11 deaths — six in private hospitals and five in government facilities. This took the toll to 36,284. There were two deaths each in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tiruchi, while Chennai, Dharmapuri, Kanniyakumari, Salem and Tiruppur accounted for one fatality each. The remaining 30 districts reported no death due to COVID-19.

Active caseload

At present, 9,616 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the State. Chennai continues to lead the table with 1,245 active cases, followed by Coimbatore with 1,169.

With 929 more people discharged after treatment, total recoveries touched 26,68,930.

A total of 1,03,684 samples were tested. The total sample count reached 5,26,46,187.