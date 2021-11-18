State records 782 fresh cases, 13 fatalities

30 districts report no death due to COVID-19; over 3.5 lakh people vaccinated

Tamil Nadu recorded 782 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Sixteen of the 38 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each, while two districts — Tenkasi and Theni — recorded none. Only eight districts reported fatalities due to the infection.

There were 116 cases in Chennai, followed by Coimbatore with 115. Erode and Chengalpattu logged 72 and 61 infections respectively. In Tiruppur, 50 people tested positive, while Salem saw 41 fresh cases. There were 36 cases in Namakkal and 33 in Tiruchi.

The cases took the State’s tally to 27,17,203. According to Tuesday’s data, the State’s positivity rate stood at 0.8%. Chengalpattu and Coimbatore accounted for the highest positivity rate at 1.3%. Six other districts had a positivity rate of 1% and more. Chennai’s positivity rate came down to 0.9%.

With 13 more people succumbing to the infection, the State’s toll touched 36,324. Thirty districts recorded no death. There were three deaths in Chengalpattu and two each in Coimbatore, Salem and Vellore. Chennai accounted for a single fatality.

Recoveries in State

With 907 people being discharged after treatment, total recoveries stood at 26,71,668. Active cases dropped further to 9,211 — of these, Chennai accounts for 1,286 and Coimbatore 1,185. Seventeen districts have fewer than 100 active cases each. Theni has the least number, with 12 patients. There are 15 active cases in Tenkasi and 21 in Ramanathapuram.

As many as 1,01,984 samples were tested, and the total count touched 5,29,52,443.

Over 3.5 lakh people were vaccinated on Wednesday. A total of 3,58,417 people — including 2,03,303 people aged 18 to 44 and 1,00,151 people in the 45-59 age group — got jabs, taking the coverage of government centres to 6,08,51,877. The cumulative coverage of private centres stood at 27,01,441.