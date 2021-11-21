State records 765 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths

CHENNAI

21 November 2021 01:09 IST

20 districts logged fewer than 10 fresh cases each; T.N.’s tally touched 27,19,515; over 3 lakh get jabs

As many as 765 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Saturday, taking its tally to 27,19,515. Twenty districts logged fewer than 10 fresh cases each and 31 saw no death due to the infection.

Theni recorded no case. Coimbatore topped the table with 125 cases. Chennai followed with 118 cases. There were 73 cases in Erode, while Chengalpattu and Tiruppur saw 58 and 48 cases respectively. Forty-one people tested positive in Salem, while Namakkal recorded 39 cases.

Among the 20 districts that saw cases in single digits, Pudukottai, Ranipet, Tenkasi and Tirupattur logged just a single case each. Nineteen districts have fewer than 100 active cases each. Theni continued to account for the least number of active cases at 10. At present, 8,827 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the State, and Chennai accounts for a majority of the active cases at 1,297, followed by Coimbatore with 1,204.

The State recorded 12 deaths, and its toll touched 36,361. Chengalpattu and Chennai recorded three deaths each, while there were two deaths in Salem. Among the deceased was a 38-year-old woman from Salem who had rheumatic heart disease. She was admitted to a private hospital in the district on November 18. She died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 879 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total recoveries to 26,74,327.

As many as 1,00,998 samples were tested, and the total count touched 5,32,57,459.

Over three lakh people were vaccinated on Saturday — 3,40,092 people, including 1,95,219 aged 18 to 44 and 97,078 in the 45-59 age group, got jabs. This took the coverage in government centres to 6,22,06,497.