State records 750 fresh cases, 13 deaths

Coimbatore reports maximum number of 125 cases followed by Chennai at 110

As many as 750 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The State’s active caseload dropped to 8,616, with 18 districts accounting for less than 100 active cases each.

Three districts — Perambalur, Ranipet and Tirupattur — did not report any fresh case, while 16 districts saw less than 10 cases each. Of these, Tenkasi and Theni recorded just one case each.

Coimbatore continued to report the most number of infections, at 125. There were 110 cases in Chennai, while Erode and Tiruppur recorded 75 and 59 cases respectively. Salem recorded 42 cases and Namakkal 41.

With this, Chennai’s tally rose to 5,57,206 and that of Coimbatore to 2,49,276 cases.

Monday’s fresh cases took the State’s tally to 27,21,021. Another 13 persons died of the infection, taking the toll to 36,388. Fatalities were reported in 10 districts, including three deaths in Tiruppur and two in Chennai.

As per Sunday’s data, the State’s overall test positivity rate continued to stand at 0.8%. A total of 1,01,397 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,34,59,623.

On Monday, 67,031 persons were vaccinated. This took the overall coverage of government centres to 6,41,00,946.