State records 741 fresh cases and 13 fatalities

Coimbatore logs 119 cases, Chennai 114

The State on Tuesday recorded 741 fresh infections, and its tally touched 27,21,762. At present, 8,536 people are under treatment for COVID-19.

Coimbatore logged 119 cases, while Chennai saw 114. Coimbatore’s active cases stand at 1,258 and Chennai’s at 1,274. Except for Thoothukudi, all other districts recorded fresh cases. Twenty-two districts recorded cases in single digit.

With 808 people being discharged after treatment, total recoveries reached 26,76,825.

The State recorded 13 deaths, and its toll touched 36,401.

Two 64-year-old women, who had no co-morbidity, died of the infection.

As many as 3,57,931 people were vaccinated. With this, the total coverage in government centres touched 6,44,55,844.