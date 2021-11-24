State records 741 fresh cases and 13 fatalities

The State on Tuesday recorded 741 fresh infections, and its tally touched 27,21,762. At present, 8,536 people are under treatment for COVID-19.
Coimbatore logged 119 cases, while Chennai saw 114. Coimbatore’s active cases stand at 1,258 and Chennai’s at 1,274. Except for Thoothukudi, all other districts recorded fresh cases. Twenty-two districts recorded cases in single digit.
With 808 people being discharged after treatment, total recoveries reached 26,76,825.
The State recorded 13 deaths, and its toll touched 36,401.
Two 64-year-old women, who had no co-morbidity, died of the infection.
As many as 3,57,931 people were vaccinated. With this, the total coverage in government centres touched 6,44,55,844.