State records 740 fresh cases, 11 deaths

112 people test positive in Coimbatore; 24 districts see under 10 cases each; 2,31,366 people inoculated

On a day when 740 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, 24 districts clocked cases in single digits. Twenty-eight districts, including Coimbatore, did not report any death due to the infection.

Coimbatore continued to account for the most number of cases at 112, followed by Chennai with 105. Sixty-eight people tested positive in Erode and 56 in Chengalpattu. There were 54 cases in Tiruppur, 53 in Salem and 47 in Namakkal.

Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet and Tenkasi logged a single case each. The State’s tally touched 27,24,731.

Eleven more people succumbed to the infection — four in private hospitals and seven in government facilities. The toll reached 36,454.

The fatalities were reported in 10 districts. Of them, Vellore recorded two deaths, while Chennai saw one.

Recoveries in State

With 765 more people being discharged after treatment, the total recoveries touched 26,79,895. The active caseload dropped to 8,382. Twenty districts have under 100 active cases each.

Another 1,01,030 samples were tested, and the total count touched 5,39,68,345.

A total of 2,31,366 people, including 1,40,383 in the 18-44 age group, 59,399 aged 45 to 59 and 31,454 aged over 60, were vaccinated.

The coverage in government centres stood at 6,64,08,251.