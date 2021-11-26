State records 739 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 fatalities

CHENNAI

26 November 2021 00:40 IST

Coimbatore sees 112 cases, Chennai 107; over 12 lakh vaccinated at 11th mega camp

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 739 fresh cases of COVID-19. Some districts continued to witness marginal ups and downs in daily counts. Ariyalur and Perambalur saw no fresh case, even as 22 districts reported infections in single digits.

Coimbatore logged 112 cases, and Chennai saw 107. Erode recorded 76 infections. Chengalpattu and Tiruppur recorded a small rise in cases, when compared with the previous day — there were 69 cases in the former and 65 in the latter. While 48 people tested positive in Namakkal, there were 43 cases in Salem, as against 38 the previous day.

Four districts — Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Theni and Tirupattur — recorded just one case each. Tamil Nadu’s tally touched 27,23,245.

With 17 more people succumbing to the infection, the toll touched 36,432. The fatalities were reported in 11 districts. Of them, Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for three deaths each. Among the deceased was a 27-year-old man from Coimbatore, who had systemic hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on November 8 and died on November 22 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 764 people were discharged after treatment. The active caseload stood at 8,442. As many as 1,01,993 samples were tested, and the total count reached 5,37,64,057.

As total of 12,01,832 people were vaccinated at the 11th mega vaccination camp held on Thursday. Of them, 4,52,969 people received the first dose and 7,48,863 people the second, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Among those vaccinated were 7,07,974 people in the 18-44 age group, 3,31,448 people aged 45-59 and 1,61,836 senior citizens. This took the coverage in government centres to 6,59,45,749.

With this, the State’s first dose coverage reached 77.02%, and second dose coverage 41.6%.