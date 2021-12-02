State records 718 fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

02 December 2021 00:58 IST

Coimbatore reports small rise in infections; 22 districts have fewer than 100 active cases each

On a day when Tamil Nadu logged 718 fresh COVID-19 cases, Coimbatore registered a small rise in new infections as it added 118 cases to its tally. Two districts — Tenkasi and Theni — saw no new cases while 22 districts had fewer than 100 active cases each.

Slight variations in daily cases continued in a number of districts, particularly in Chennai and Coimbatore, where cases continued to exceed 100. In Chennai, 117 people tested positive for COVID-19. Chengalpattu, too, saw a slight rise in fresh cases as 64 people tested positive as against 53 on the previous day. There were 64 new cases in Erode as well, while Tiruppur logged 57. Salem and Namakkal recorded 45 and 40 cases, respectively.

Four districts — Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tirupattur and Virudhunagar — reported one case each. Nine returnees, including four from Bihar, two from West Bengal and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Bangladesh, were among those who tested positive for the infection in the State. The fresh cases pushed up the State’s tally to 27,27,635.

Advertising

Advertising

Another 11 people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 36,492. There were no deaths in 30 districts. Chennai, Coimbatore and Salem recorded two death each.

A total of 751 patients, including 114 in Chennai and 112 in Coimbatore, were discharged. There were 8,200 active cases in the State. Of them, 1,237 patients were undergoing treatment in Coimbatore and 1,180 in Chennai.

As many as 1,00,562 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,43,70,909.

A total of 2,63,838 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total coverage at government vaccination centres to 6,86,26,688.