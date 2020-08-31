State records 6,495 fresh infections, 94 deaths

6,406 persons discharged from hospitals after recovery; 1,249 new cases seen in Chennai

As many as 6,495 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the State on Sunday, taking its tally to 4,22,085.

At the same time, 6,406 persons were discharged from various health facilities in the State after treatment. As on date, 3,62,133 persons have been discharged.

The Directorate of Public Health bulletin said that at present, 52,721 persons were under treatment in hospitals or were in isolation. The officials recorded 94 deaths — 37 in private facilities and 57 in government ones — taking the toll to 7,231.

In several districts, the number of persons discharged as of Sunday rose significantly. In Theni, 216 persons recovered, while 196 new cases were identified. In Cuddalore, 483 persons recovered and in Kancheepuram 223. In Ranipet, 267 persons were discharged.

Of the 1,34,436 persons infected so far in Chennai, 1,18,235 have recovered. However, 16 more deaths due to COVID-19 took the city’s toll to 2,729.

Health officials said that while 1,249 new cases were identified, 1,427 persons were discharged from hospitals in the city. As on date, 13,472 persons are under treatment, including those under home quarantine.

Coimbatore recorded 498 cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 419 cases. In Cuddalore, 383 cases were identified, while Salem recorded 329. While Salem saw nine deaths, eight persons died in Chengalpattu, according to health officials. In neighbouring Tiruvallur, 293 fresh cases were identified.

Seven persons whose deaths were recorded on Sunday had no co-morbidities.

Among the deceased was a three-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with leukaemia and was being treated at the Institute of Child Health in Chennai. She was admitted to the hospital on August 27, and her test results had returned positive for COVID-19. She died on Saturday morning.

A 98-year-old man with type 2 diabetes and hypertension from Chennai, who had tested positive for the infection on August 22, after he had gone to a private hospital with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for five days, died on Saturday morning due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Health officials said that as of Saturday, of the 7,38,669 passengers who had arrived in the city, 6,279 had tested positive for COVID-19.