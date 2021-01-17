State records 610 cases; 2 districts see no infection

17 districts report under 10 infections each; six more persons succumb to COVID-19; 775 discharged

Tamil Nadu reported 610 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths on Saturday. While two districts — Ariyalur and Perambalur — recorded no new case, 17 districts saw fewer than 10 cases each.

Of the fresh cases, five were were reported among returnees — two from the U.A.E. and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. The State’s tally touched 8,30,183.

With 775 more persons discharged after treatment, the total figure touched 8,11,798. The State’s toll stood at 12,257. Currently, 6,128 persons, including 1,946 in Chennai and 629 in Coimbatore, are under treatment.

Chennai reported 176 new cases and four deaths. There were 80 cases in Coimbatore, while Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur saw 38 and 30 cases respectively. The remaining districts recorded under 30 cases each.

All six persons who died were aged over 70 and had co-morbidities. This included a 78-year-old man from Chengalpattu, who had systemic hypertension and coronary artery disease. He was admitted to a private hospital on January 5 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for four days. He died on January 15 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 52,307 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the State. Till date, 1,51,77,094 samples have been tested.

No new case of COVID-19 was reported among U.K. returnees. A total of 406 U.K. returnees arrived between January 8 and 16. Of them, 229 were traced and tested. Till date, two have been found to be infected, and 201 have tested negative. The results of 26 passengers are awaited.