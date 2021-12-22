State records 602 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths

While infections in Chennai rose to 132, the city did not report any fatalities for the third day in a row

Tamil Nadu recorded 602 fresh cases of COVID-19 and five deaths on Tuesday.

While the cases marginally rose in Chennai, the city did not report COVID-19 deaths for the third day in a row. Besides Chennai, there were no fatalities in 33 districts. Five districts — Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Tenkasi and Theni — had nil COVID-19 cases. There were fewer than 10 cases each in a total of 20 districts.

In Chennai, 132 persons tested positive for COVID-19 when compared to 126 the previous day.

Tally in Coimbatore

Coimbatore’s daily tally remained a little below 100 as 95 persons tested positive for the infection. There were 50 cases in Erode, while Tiruppur and Chengalpattu reported 44 and 42 cases respectively. There were 34 cases in Salem and 32 in Namakkal.

Among those who tested positive in the State were two persons who travelled from the United Arab Emirates, and from Karnataka by air. This took the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the State till now to 27,41,013.

The State’s toll so far stood at 36,691.

There were two deaths in Coimbatore and one each in Erode, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

As many as 691 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries to 26,97,244.

The State has a total of 7,078 active cases. Of this, Chennai has a total of 1,332 active cases followed by Coimbatore with 1,096.

A total of 1,00,342 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested to 5,64,16,650.

As per Monday’s data, Tiruppur accounted for the highest positivity rate at 1.2%. Chengalpattu and Namakkal followed with a positivity rate of 1.1% each. Chennai’s positivity rate stood at 0.8%.

Vaccine update

A total of 1,85,878 persons were vaccinated across the State on Tuesday. This included 1,06,091 persons aged 18 to 44 years and 52,682 persons aged 45 to 59 years. This took the total coverage to 7,81,04,366.