State records 6 fresh COVID-19 infections

December 22, 2022 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

Six more persons tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, two persons each from Kanniyakumari and Chennai, one person from Chengalpattu along with another person from Coimbatore, were tested positive.

So far, 35,94,328 people have tested positive, according to the daily health bulletin.

At the same time, authorities have discharged eight more patients after their recovery.

Total number of recovery cases are 35,56,234.

The State did not record any casualty. So far, 38,049 have succumbed to the infection while they were under treatment.