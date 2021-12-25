State records 597 fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

25 December 2021 00:31 IST

Chennai continues to have the highest number of fresh cases; over 7.85 crore vaccinated so far

The State added 597 fresh COVID-19 cases, bringing up the total number of infected persons so far to 27,42,821.

Among the fresh infections are four passengers who arrived from the United Kingdom and a traveller from Europe and Africa each. A passenger who came by road from Andhra Pradesh also tested positive.

Except for Ariyalur and Theni, all other districts recorded fresh infections in the past 24 hours. As many as 22 districts recorded fewer than 10 infections each. At present, 6,798 persons are under treatment, either at home or in health facilities.

Advertising

Advertising

Chennai continued to have the highest number of fresh cases with 146 more testing positive. In a day, 141 persons were discharged in the district and one, under treatment in hospital, succumbed to the virus. As on date, 1,324 persons are under treatment in Chennai. So far, 5,61,002 persons have been infected in the district and 5,51,035 persons have been discharged. Among the northern districts, Chengalpattu had the highest number of fresh infections at 53.

In Coimbatore, 90 more tested positive. In Erode 43 more were infected. The daily health bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine reported 41 fresh infections in Tiruppur. In a day 681, more persons were discharged, which increased the the tally of those who had recovered so far to 26,99,309. The health officials recorded seven deaths among those who were hospitalised (three in private and four in government healthcare facilities), taking the tally to 36,714. All persons, whose deaths were recorded had pre-existing health conditions that led to their demise.

Vaccination count

In 3,304 sessions to administer Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, 1,49,147 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

They included 34 healthcare workers and 82 frontline workers.

A total of 80,467 persons between 18 to 44 years of age group; 43,625 between 45 to 59 and 24,939 senior citizens were vaccinated. So far, 7,85,93,814 persons have been vaccinated in the State.