State records 5,951 fresh infections, 107 deaths

Chennai continues to report 1,000-plus cases; 95 of those who died had co-morbidities

As many as 5,951 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the State’s tally to 3,91,303. While 6,998 persons were discharged after treatment, 107 deaths were recorded in the State.

A total of 52,128 persons are currently undergoing treatment. As many as 3,32,454 persons have been discharged till date, while the death toll stands at 6,721.

Chennai’s daily case count continued to remain above the 1,000-mark on Tuesday. A total of 1,270 persons tested positive for the infection in the city, taking its overall tally to 1,27,949.

As many as 1,136 persons were discharged. The city accounted for 20 of the 107 deaths (65 in government hospitals and 42 in private facilities). Ninety-five of those who had died had co-morbid conditions.

Among the deceased who did not have co-morbidities was a 35-year-old woman from Kanniyakumari, who died at the Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital within five hours of admission on August 24. She died due to respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Similarly, a 39-year-old man from Virudhunagar, who did not have any co-morbidities, died within two hours of admission to the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, on August 23, due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Rising fatalities

The number of deaths continued to rise across the State, with Coimbatore recording eight deaths and Tirunelveli seven. Thanjavur and Tiruchi reported six deaths each.

The number of fresh infections stayed high in Cuddalore and Coimbatore, with the two districts recording 370 and 320 cases, respectively.

Chengalpattu recorded 321 cases, while Tiruvallur had 305 infections. Four districts had 200-plus cases — Salem (297), Theni (226), Kancheepuram (214) and Tirunelveli (204). Ten districts recorded 100-plus cases.

Returnees test positive

Another 14 returnees tested positive for the infection in the State.

A total of 70,221 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total figure is 43,46,861. One more private laboratory — Molecular Diagnosis, a unit of Preethi Hospital Pvt Ltd, Madurai — has been approved for COVID-19 testing.