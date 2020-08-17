State records 5,890 fresh infections, 120 fatalities

Three districts report 300-plus cases; toll rises to 5,886; 1,185 persons test positive for infection in Chennai

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,890 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking its tally to 3,43,945. With 120 more deaths, the toll rose to 5,886.

As many as 1,185 persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai, taking the city’s tally to 1,17,839. Of this, a total of 1,03,358 persons have been discharged from hospitals and 12,003 are undergoing treatment.

Three districts reported 300-plus cases — Coimbatore (393), Cuddalore (389) and Tiruvallur (308).

Recoveries in State

A total of 5,667 patients were discharged on Monday, including 660 in Chennai, 477 in Tiruvallur and 465 in Chengalpattu.

As of date, 2,83,937 persons across the State have been discharged after treatment.

Of the 120 persons whose deaths were recorded on Monday, three were in their 30s.

Among them was a 30-year-old man from Tirunelveli who was admitted to the Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital, Asaripallam, on August 15. He had diabetes and chronic kidney disease. He died due to the co-morbidities, COVID-19 pneumonia and cardiopulmonary arrest, the medical bulletin said.

A 33-year-old man from Tirupattur, who had no co-morbidities, was admitted to a private hospital in Salem on August 7 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty for 10 days. He died on August 16 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Three nonagenarians also succumbed to the infection. They included a 94-year-old man from Tirunelveli, who was admitted to the Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital on August 14 and died on August 15 due to cardiopulmonary arrest and COVID-19.

While Chennai accounted for 24 of the 120 deaths, Coimbatore recorded 10 fatalities. Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Tiruchi had seven deaths each.

With this, Chennai accounts for a total of 2,478 deaths, followed by Tiruvallur with 341 deaths.

The new cases took Tiruvallur’s overall tally past 20,000. Five districts had 200-plus cases — Theni (279), Salem (266), Chengalpattu (224), Virudhunagar (212) and Kanniyakumari (209).

Among other districts, Dindigul recorded 153 cases and Pudukottai 163. The fresh cases took the tallies of Theni and Thoothukudi districts beyond the 10,000-mark.

Another 20 returnees tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

Samples tested

A total of 67,532 samples were tested during the past 24 hours, taking the total figure to 37,78,778.

A private laboratory — Aarthi Scans and Labs, Thanjavur — was approved for testing.

There are currently 62 testing facilities in the government sector and 74 in the private sector.