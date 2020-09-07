State records 5,783 fresh cases, 88 deaths

At 955, Chennai records highest number of new infections, followed by Coimbatore and Cuddalore

With as many as 5,783 people testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the State's tally of active cases rose to 51,458.

As of date, 4,63,480 people have tested positive for the infection, while 4,04,186 persons have been discharged from various facilities after treatment.

A total of 5,820 persons were discharged on Sunday, health officials said.

At 955, Chennai recorded the highest number of fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore, Cuddalore and Chengalpattu.

Recovery in Chennai

As many as 1,100 persons were discharged in Chennai. The city recorded 17 deaths.

Coimbatore reported 538 new cases and Cuddalore 388.

In Chengalpattu, the number of persons undergoing treatment, including those in home isolation, rose to 2,723, with 361 more persons testing positive.

Of the 88 deaths recorded across the State in the last 24 hours, 30 occurred in private health facilities and 58 in government hospitals. Till date, 7,836 persons have died of COVID-19 in the State.

Among those who died, six persons had no co-morbid conditions. Three of the deaths occurred in private hospitals and the rest in government facilities.

A 95-year-old woman from Salem, who tested positive for the infection on September 3, died of COVID-19-induced pneumonia on Sunday. She had type 2 diabetes, severe hypertension and coronary artery disease. She had been admitted to a hospital with complaints of fever and cough for two days.

A 19-year-old teenager from Tirunelveli, who had been admitted to the Sankarankovil Government Hospital on August 30 with complaints of fever for five days, abdominal pain for three days and vomiting for two days, died within five minutes of admission.

Died of co-morbidities

The Health Department recorded her death as having occurred due to co-morbidities. Her sample had returned positive on September 1.

A 23-year-old woman from Dindigul, who had anxiety disorder and had tested positive for the infection on August 25, was admitted to the government medical college on September 3 with complaints of breathing difficulty. She died on Saturday due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A private laboratory in Arumbakkam has been approved for COVID-19 testing.

The State currently has a total of 161 testing facilities, of which 64 are in the government sector and 97 in the private sector.