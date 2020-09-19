State records 5,569 fresh infections, 66 more fatalities

With 5,556 persons discharged, Tamil Nadu’s recovery rate stands at 89.7%

Tamil Nadu reported 5,569 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its tally of cases to 5,36,477. A total of 5,556 persons were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

With the total number of recoveries at 4,81,273, the State’s recovery rate now stands at 89.7%. There are 46,453 active cases in the State as of Saturday.

A total of 66 persons succumbed to the infection, according to the media bulletin, taking the State’s toll to 8,751. Thirty-six of the deaths occured in government hospitals and the remaining 30 in private facilities.

Chennai reported the highest number of cases, 987, followed by Coimbatore at 565. Chengalpattu (293), Cuddalore (289), Salem (286), and Tiruvallur (282) had more than 200 cases. Another 12 districts reported over 100 cases.

According to the bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, 56 of the deceased had co-morbidities. Fifty of them were men. Thirty among those who died were aged below 60.

Chennai reported eight deaths, followed by Salem (6) and Chengalpattu (5).

Deaths in State

The youngest among those reported dead was a 25-year-old man from Coimbatore, who had Type 1 diabetes mellitus. He tested positive on September 15, and died two days later at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Among the deceased was also a 38-year-old man with no comorbidities. The bulletin said that he had cough and fever for seven days. He was admitted to a private hospital on September 17, and died in a day.

The eldest among the deceased was an 83-year-old man, admitted at a private hospital in Chennai. He had Type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, the bulletin said.

A total of 83,265 persons were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of persons tested in the State so far to 61.9 lakh.

U.T. toll at 448

The Union Territory of Puducherry on Saturday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths, taking its toll to 448.

Addressing a press conference here, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that of those who had died, eight people succumbed to the infection in Puducherry and the remaining three in Karaikal region.

In the last 24 hours, Puducherry recorded 543 new cases, even as 5,159 samples were tested for COVID-19. In the next three to four days, the Health Department aims to test at least 10% of the population, he said.

“The case fatality rate is 2% and recovery rate 76.63%. The ramping up of testing has helped contain the spread of the infection. The entire credit goes to healthcare workers and staff of other departments,” he added.