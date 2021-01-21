State records 549 new cases; 4 districts have no additions

CHENNAI

21 January 2021 01:22 IST

19 districts record under 10 infections each

On a day when 549 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, four districts — Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram — recorded none.

Among the remaining districts, 19 recorded under 10 cases each. This included Madurai (9), Ranipet (8), Tiruvannamalai (2), Thoothukudi (6) and Virudhunagar (9). In Chennai, 150 persons tested positive for the infection, followed by Coimbatore with 54 cases. There were 46 cases in Chengalpattu, 28 in Tiruvallur, 24 in Erode and 22 in Tiruppur. Those testing positive included seven returnees — five from West Bengal and one each from Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 8,32,415. Chennai’s total count stood at 2,29,537, followed by Coimbatore (53,804), Chengalpattu (51,024) and Tiruvallur (43,312)

Presently, there are 5,314 active cases, including 1,867 in Chennai and 530 in Coimbatore.

While 713 persons — including 173 in Chennai, 79 in Coimbatore, 52 in Salem and 38 each in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur — were discharged, nine persons (six in private hospitals and three in government facilities) succumbed to the infection. Chennai recorded four deaths, while Chengalpattu saw two. Madurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvallur reported one death each. Till date, 8,14,811 persons have been discharged after treatment and 12,290 persons have died. All nine of the deceased were aged over 50 and had co-morbidities. Four of them were in their 50s and four in their 70s. A 90-year-old woman from Chennai, who had hypertension, was admitted to a private hospital on January 16, with complaints of difficulty in breathing for a day. She died on January 19 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the last 24 hours, 60,249 samples were tested in the State, taking the total figure to 1,53,91,518. Till date, 1,50,82,351 persons have been tested.