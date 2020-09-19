State records 5,488 infections, 67 deaths

CHENNAI

19 September 2020 00:10 IST

5,525 persons discharged after treatment; 989 persons test positive in Chennai

Tamil Nadu’s tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,30,908, with another 5,488 persons testing positive for the infection on Friday.

As many as 5,525 persons were discharged, and 67 persons succumbed to the infection in the State.

In Chennai, 989 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and 16 persons died. Cases remained high in Coimbatore, with the district seeing 543 (including an imported case) new cases. Four districts had 200-plus cases — Salem (288), Chengalpattu (265), Tiruvallur (258) and Cuddalore (254).

Fourteen districts, including Tiruppur and Thanjavur, had 100-plus cases. With 139 new cases, Villupuram’s tally surpassed 10,000.

The number of active cases in the State stood at 46,506, of which Chennai accounted for 9,946 cases and Coimbatore 4,034. Till now, 4,75,717 persons have been discharged in the State following treatment. Tamil Nadu’s toll touched 8,685.

Fatalities in State

Of the 67 deaths (33 in government hospitals and 34 in private facilities), Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari and Tiruvallur accounted for four deaths each.

A 36-year-old woman from Cuddalore, with severe pre-eclampsia, a pre-term delivery and achalasia cardia, was admitted to the ESIC Medical College in K.K. Nagar, Chennai, on September 14, with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing.

She died on September 17 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Three nonagenarians also died. This included a 95-year-old woman who died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on September 16, a day after admission, due to respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 85,543 samples were tested in the State. Till date, 63,03,466 samples have been tested. One more private laboratory — Techmed Healthcare and Diagnostic Pvt Ltd, Chennai — has been approved for COVID-19 testing.

As of date, there are a total of 175 testing facilities in the State.