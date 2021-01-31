State records 505 infections and 5 deaths

CHENNAI

31 January 2021 01:25 IST

3 districts see no new case; Chennai reports 145 cases; 8,417 persons vaccinated

Tamil Nadu reported 505 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths on Saturday, taking the State’s tally to 8,37,832 and toll to 12,350.

Ariyalur, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram reported no new case. A total of 145 persons tested positive in Chennai, followed by 48 in Coimbatore and 46 in Chengalpattu. There were 23 cases in Tiruvallur, 21 in Erode and 20 each in Salem and Tiruppur. The remaining districts saw under 20 cases each. Those testing positive included two returnees from Kerala.

The fresh cases took Chennai’s case tally to 2,31,148 (2,25,487 discharged, 1,563 active cases and 4,098 deaths).

Of the five deceased, two persons died in Chengalpattu and one each in Chennai, Namakkal and Tirupattur. This included a 48-year-old man from Chengalpattu who had no co-morbidities. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on January 25 and died on January 28 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The number of active cases stood at 4,575. A total of 52,725 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Another 8,417 persons were vaccinated on the 15th day of immunisation on Saturday, taking the total number of healthcare workers inoculated till date to 1,05,543.

A total of 8,206 persons received Covishield and 211 Covaxin. So far, 1,03,000 persons have received Covishield and 2,543 Covaxin, according to a daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.