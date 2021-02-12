State records 481 fresh infections and six more fatalities

CHENNAI

12 February 2021 01:34 IST

Of the deceased, one did not have any co-morbidity; vaccination coverage crosses 2 lakh

Tamil Nadu reported 481 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six deaths on Thursday, taking its tally to 8,43,690 and toll to 12,402.

Of these, Chennai saw 146 cases and two deaths, while Coimbatore accounted for 47 cases and one death. There were 33 cases in Chengalpattu, 29 in Tiruvallur and 20 in Thanjavur. While there was no case in Ariyalur, as many as 24 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. Of these, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli recorded just one infection each.

Those testing positive also included five returnees — three from Saudi Arabia and one each from West Bengal and Bihar.

Of the six persons who died, one had no co-morbidity. The 46-year-old man from Kancheepuram was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on February 9 and died the next day to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore registered one fatality each.

Another 490 persons were discharged after treatment taking the total figure to 8,26,994. A total of 4,294 persons are under treatment. Some 55,755 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 1,65,99,861.

The number of persons vaccinated against COVID-19 crossed two lakh on Thursday. A total of 14,370 persons received the vaccines, taking the total count to 2,11,484.

A total of 9,345 health workers, 2,583 frontline staff and 2,442 police personnel received the vaccines. Vaccination was carried out in 612 sessions, with a total capacity of 62,400.

Of these, 9,205 healthcare workers, 2,582 frontline workers and 2,403 police personnel received Covishield, while 140 healthcare workers, one frontline worker and 39 police personnel received Covaxin.

Till date, a total of 1,87,936 healthcare workers, 16,268 frontline workers and 7,280 police personnel have been inoculated.