Tamil Nadu records 452 new cases; 3 more succumb to infection

As many as 452 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the State’s tally to 8,48,275. Tamil Nadu recorded three deaths due to the infection.
Chennai recorded 154 new cases. A total of 45 persons tested positive in Coimbatore, while Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur saw 40 and 30 cases respectively.
Except Perambalur, which saw no case, the remaining districts reported under 20 cases each. Of these, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi saw just one case each. Those testing positive included two returnees from Karnataka. Chennai accounted for one of the three fatalities. The other two deaths were recorded in Dindigul and Tiruppur. Two of the deceased did not have co-morbidities — a 54-year-old man from Tiruppur died at the Erode Medical College Hospital on February 19, a day after admission, due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure and a 40-year-old man from Chennai died within three hours of admission at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on February 18 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.
The toll stood at 12,460. Another 460 persons were discharged, taking the total figure to 8,31,706. As many as 4,109 persons are presently under treatment in the State. This includes 1,627 persons in Chennai, 406 in Coimbatore and 388 in Chengalpattu.
A total of 50,148 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 1,71,20,745.
