State records 4,150 fresh cases; 2,186 patients discharged

As many as 4,150 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 1,11,151*.

With 2,186 patients having been discharged from various facilities after treatment on Sunday, the total number of persons discharged stands at 62,778. There are 46,860 active cases in the State.

Among the fresh cases were 73 returnees. While 22 of them had returned from abroad, the rest had come to Tamil Nadu from other States.

With 1,713 fresh cases, Chennai saw a dip in its daily case count, while 1,000 persons were discharged after treatment. As of date, 24,890 persons are undergoing treatment in the city. The number of active cases (including those in isolation) stands at 46,860, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health.

Madurai recorded 308 cases, followed by Chengalpattu (274) and Tiruvallur (209).

As many as 34,102 persons were tested for the infection in a single day. Health officials said they had tested 12,83,419 persons so far.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 1,510. As many as 60 deaths were recorded in the State on Sunday. Seventeen deaths were reported at private hospitals and 43 at government institutions. Three persons, whose deaths were reported by the Health Department on Sunday, had no co-morbid conditions.

A 57-year-old man from Chengalpattu, who was admitted to the government medical college there on June 30, tested positive for the infection on July 3. He died in the early hours of Saturday.

A 59-year-old man, admitted on June 19 to the Omandurar Medical College Hospital in Chennai after testing positive two days earlier, died on July 3.

A 48-year-old man from the city, who was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital on June 28, died on July 3.

At the Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital, an 84-year-old man with diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease died on Saturday. He was admitted on June 29 with complaints of fever and cough for three days. The hospital recorded his death as having occurred due to cardio-pulmonary arrest.

Deaths in districts

Deaths were recorded at hospitals in Madurai, Chengalpattu, Virudhunagar, Theni, Karur, Kancheepuram, Thoothukudi, Tiruvallur, Virudhunagar, Villupuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Sivaganga, Pudukottai and Kanniyakumari districts.

The government has added one more laboratory for the purpose of testing. The SRM Institutes for Medical Sciences’ laboratory in Chennai has been approved to test COVID-19 samples. With this, Tamil Nadu has 95 laboratories for testing. While 49 are in the government sector, 46 are in the private sector, officials said.

(*Two deaths were cross notified to other states and one patient died after turning negative for infection.)