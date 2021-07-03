Tamil Nadu records 4,013 new cases, 115 deaths

CHENNAI

03 July 2021 22:48 IST

1,60,194 samples tested with a positivity rate of 2.5%; 27 districts report less than 100 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 4,013 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, registering a positivity rate of 2.5%, with 115 persons dying of the infection.

Till date, 24,92,420 people have tested positive for the infection with the toll touching 32,933 in the State.

On Saturday, 1,60,194 samples were tested, taking the total sample count to 3,33,22,908.

In Chennai, 227 persons tested positive for the infection while the number of fatalities stood at 20. A number of deaths that had occurred at homes in the city were included in Saturday’s bulletin. The city’s tally reached 5,33,224 while the toll stood at 8,217 till date.

Coimbatore recorded 474 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 2,20,969. As many as 360 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode, while there were 251 cases in Salem, 232 in Thanjavur and 231 in Tiruppur.

Five other five districts had 100-plus cases — Chengalpattu (188), Tiruchi (170), Tiruvannamalai (161), Namakkal (118) and Tiruvallur (102). There have been fluctuations in daily cases in Tiruvannamalai in the last few days. Twenty-seven districts had daily case tally of less than 100 cases each. The number of active cases further dipped to 35,881, with Erode accounting for 4,260 patients followed by Coimbatore (2,996) and Chennai (2,446). A total of 4,724 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of people discharged so far to 24,23,606.

Thanjavur registered 26 deaths due to COVID-19. A majority of these deaths had occurred earlier — as the bulletin noted that the fatalities included deferred reconciled death reports received from the district related to earlier days. The deaths of 14 persons at home were included in Saturday’s bulletin.

Of the 115 persons who died, 98 had co-morbidities. This included a 21-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai who had acute lymphocytic leukemia. He was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruvallur with complaints of cough for two days, and died on July 2 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Test-positivity rate

The bulletin included the district-wise positivity rate as on July 2. The State’s positivity rate stood at 2.6%. Chennai, where 27,491 samples were tested, recorded a positivity rate of 0.9%. Thanjavur accounted for the highest positivity rate of 5.1% — 239 cases from 4,653 tests, while Madurai had the lowest positivity rate of 0.6% — 85 positive cases from 13,771 tests. Apart from Thanjavur, Krishnagiri and Mayiladuthurai districts had a positivity rate of 5% each.