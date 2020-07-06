State records 3,827 fresh cases; Chennai’s tally tops 70,000

After recording 4,000-plus cases a day for four consecutive days, Tamil Nadu reported 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Though the State saw a marginal dip in the number of new infections, the rise in COVID-19 cases continued in many districts, with all 37 districts reporting new cases.

With this, the State’s tally increased to 1,14,978*, of which 46,833 were active cases. The number of new infections stayed below 2,000 for the third consecutive day in Chennai. The city added 1,747 cases, taking its tally past 70,000. As of Monday, 24,052 persons were under treatment in the city.

Of the 3,793 persons discharged from hospitals across the State on Monday, 2,573 were from Chennai. Till now, a total of 66,571 persons were discharged in the State.

The city accounted for 30 of the 61 deaths (46 in government and 15 in private hospitals) reported across the State, from July 2 to 6. The fatalities included a 14-year-old girl from Madurai.

Cases in districts

Chennai accounted for 45% of the fresh cases, while 10 other districts accounted for a majority of the remaining cases — Madurai (245), Chengalpattu (213), Kancheepuram (182), Tiruvallur (175), Theni (119), Thoothukudi (109), Tirunelveli (84), Virudhunagar (86), Kanyakumari (78) and Ramanathapuram (69). Forty-four returnees also tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

An official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that they were stepping up surveillance measures and screening in districts recording a surge in cases. All persons with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 were being tested as per protocols, he said.

Of the 61 persons who succumbed to the infection, 53 had co-morbidities. A 14-year-old girl from Madurai, who had anaemia and Plummer Vinson Syndrome, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 28 and was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital on June 30. She died on July 4 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, severe anaemia and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 28-year-old man, who had diabetes and had undergone renal transplant, was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. He died on July 4 due to poorly controlled diabetes, high anion gap metabolic acidosis, aspiration pneumonitis, sepsis, acute kidney injury, septic shock and COVID-19. A 32-year-old man with obesity died at the Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital on July 4 due to viral pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 38-year-old man, who had no co-morbidities, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on July 1 and died on July 5 due to cardiopulmonary arrest and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 91-year-old man, who had diabetes and chronic kidney disease, died in a private hospital on July 5 due to cardiopulmonary arrest. He had complaints of fever and cough for two days and difficulty in breathing for a day. A 90-year-old man died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on July 4, due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, acute respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 34,782 samples were tested during the last 24 hours in the State. With this, a total of 13,76,497 samples have been tested in the State. So far, a total of 13,16,937 individuals have been tested.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)