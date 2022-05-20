State records 37 fresh COVID-19 cases

Fresh COVID-19 cases fell marginally in Tamil Nadu on Friday, with 37 people testing positive for the infection.

Currently, there are 315 patients undergoing treatment, and 34,54,801 people have contracted the infection so far, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

Among the new cases were two international passengers who arrived from the United Arab Emirates and a passenger who entered the State by road from Kerala.

Chennai recorded 20 fresh cases, while Chengalpattu reported eight and Coimbatore and Vellore two each.

The other districts that logged new cases were Erode, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai, with each reporting one fresh infection.

With 44 more people recovering from the infection, the total number of recoveries rose to 34,16,461. The State reported no death. The toll stands at 38,025.