State records 3,090 dengue cases since January, says Health Dept.

Measures to control mosquito breeding under way: Minister

From January to date, Tamil Nadu has recorded 3,090 cases of dengue, according to the Health Department.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian held a meeting with representatives of builders’ associations, industries and traders’ associations on dengue prevention measures. The Minister said that measures to prevent mosquito breeding and to create awareness among the public were being taken.

Details of fever cases were being collected from 2,962 government and private hospitals on a daily basis and immediate control measures were taken in the respective areas, according to a press release. Mr. Subramanian later told reporters that there was a three-fold rise in the number of tests performed for diagnosing dengue when compared to last year.

“This month, 342 persons have tested positive for dengue. All of them are undergoing treatment and are stable,” he said. Apart from creating awareness on dengue prevention, mosquito control measures, such as fogging and spraying, were being expedited across the State. A total of 21,968 domestic breeding checkers were involved across the State. As many as 14,833 fogging machines were put to use, the Minister said.

During the meeting, Mr. Subramanian asked builders to ensure there was no water stagnation in and around buildings, to prevent breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, the release said.

At a medical camp organised as part of Varumun Kappom scheme, the Minister said construction works were underway in 7,707 places in Chennai, and builders would be told to ensure that there is no water stagnation in these sites.