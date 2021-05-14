State records 30,621 fresh cases

Chennai sees a marginal dip, clocking 6,991 cases; 297 deaths reported

Tamil Nadu recorded 30,621 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Chennai saw a marginal dip as its daily tally dropped below 7,000 after four days. A total of 6,991 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the city.

The State recorded 297 deaths, including 88 in Chennai, 32 in Chengalpattu, 22 in Tiruvallur, 18 in Kanniyakumari, 13 in Coimbatore, 12 in Kancheepuram and 11 in Thanjavur.

The toll stood at 16,768.

Chennai had been recording 7,000-plus cases a day since May 9, with the highest being 7,564 on May 12. A total of 4,19,261 people have tested positive for the infection in the city till date.

Chengalpattu and Coimbatore continued to report 2,000-plus cases. There were 2,173 cases in Chengalpattu and 2,835 cases in Coimbatore. Kanniyakumari’s daily tally crossed 1,000, with 1,079 people testing positive for the virus.

The new cases pushed the State’s tally to 14,99,485. As many as 19,287 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total figure to 12,98,945. Active cases rose to 1,83,772, with Chennai alone accounting for 42,579.

As many as 1,58,129 samples were tested in 24 hours. Till date, 2,46,25,416 samples have been tested in the State.

Another 92,732 people, including 49,629 people aged 45 to 59 and 28,545 senior citizens, were vaccinated on Thursday. This took the overall coverage to 67,63,659.

24 deaths in U.T.

The toll in the Union Territory of Puducherry rose to 1,069 with 24 deaths on Thursday, even as 1,942 new cases were recorded.

Puducherry recorded 18 deaths, Karaikal three, Yanam two and Mahe one.