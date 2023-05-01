State records 274 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

May 01, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 274 fresh COVID-19 infections, including 49 in Chennai and 35 in Coimbatore, were reported on Monday. Kallakurichi, Tirpattur and Sivagangai reported no new infections. As many as 2,498 persons are under treatment currently. So far, the State has reported a total of 36,08,892 cases, according to the daily bulletin from the Public Health Department. The State reported 490 recoveries, pushing the total number of recoveries to 35,68,324. A 62-year-old man from Erode, who was admitted on March 10 to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Coimbatore, with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 25, died on April 29, “due to Miliary Tuberculosis, aspiration pneumonitis, septic shock and COVID-19 pneumonia,” the hospital authorities reported. So far, 38,070 persons have succumbed to the infection.

ADVERTISEMENT