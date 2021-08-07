State records 1,985 fresh cases, 30 deaths

CHENNAI

07 August 2021

Coimbatore sees a marginal rise with 239 infections; active cases stand at 20,185

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,985 fresh COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths on Friday, taking its tally to 25,71,383 and toll to 34,260.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours crossed 1.6 lakh. As many as 1,60,501 samples were tested, taking the overall count to 3,83,71,633.

Fluctuations in fresh cases continued across the State, with some districts registering a small dip and a few others seeing a slight rise. In Coimbatore, 239 people tested positive for COVID-19, compared with 220 on Thursday. There were 189 cases in Chennai and 178 in Erode. While Chengalpattu recorded 122 infections, fresh cases dropped below 100 in both Thanjavur and Tiruvallur districts. There were 93 cases in Thanjavur and 98 in Tiruvallur. In Tiruppur, 90 people tested positive, while 70 tested positive in Salem.

Of the 30 deaths, Chennai recorded seven, while there were five each in Salem and Tiruppur. Twenty-four districts recorded no deaths.

Among the deceased was a 33-year-old woman from Tiruchi who had gestational hypertension and hypothyroidism, and was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on August 2. She died on August 4 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 1,908 people were discharged after treatment. They included 192 people in Coimbatore, 155 in Chennai and 126 in Chengalpattu. The active caseload stood at 20,185. These included 2,164 cases in Coimbatore and 1,910 in Chennai.

Another private laboratory — the Vaigai Specialty Lab, Theni — was approved for COVID-19 testing. Currently, there are 214 private laboratories and 69 government testing facilities in the State.

As many as 2,30,273 people were inoculated in government vaccination centres on Friday, taking the overall coverage to 2,28,31,485.

The cumulative coverage in private centres stood at 16,60,859.