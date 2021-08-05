State records 1,949 cases, 38 deaths

Districts like Coimbatore and the Nilgiris record a marginal rise in daily count

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to fluctuate in Tamil Nadu, as 1,949 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, taking its tally to 25,67,401. The number of deaths rose to 38, when compared with 29 on Tuesday, taking the toll to 34,197.

With the fresh infections marginally rising from 1,908 to 1,949, districts like Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Pudukottai, Salem, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur registered a small rise in cases. At the same time, cases dropped in Chennai, Erode and Thanjavur.

In Coimbatore, 226 people tested positive, as against 208 the previous day. Chennai, which recorded 203 cases on Tuesday, saw its daily caseload drop to 189. The cases fell from 181 to 154 in Erode, while 110 people tested positive in Thanjavur. As many as 114 people tested positive in Chengalpattu.

In Tiruvallur, 99 people tested positive, when compared with 84 on Tuesday, while both Salem and Tiruppur saw a slight rise in cases — 83 cases in the former and 92 cases in the latter. When compared with the previous day, cases fluctuated in a number of districts such as the Nilgiris (51) and Pudukottai (42).

Among the 38 fatalities, Tiruvallur recorded five, and Coimbatore and Tiruvarur three each. Chennai saw one death. There were no deaths in 16 districts. Of the 38 deceased, 32 had co-morbidities.

Four people in their 40s succumbed to the infection. This included a 40-year-old man from Erode who did not have co-morbidities. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on August 2 and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 2,011 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 25,13,087. The active caseload stood at 20,117. Coimbatore has the most number of active cases at 2,085, followed by Chennai with 1,840 and Erode with 1,625.

In the last 24 hours, 1,56,635 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 3,80,52,335. One more private laboratory — Life Care Diagnostics, Thoothukudi — was approved for COVID-19 testing.

As of date, there are 71,102 vacant beds in COVID-19 hospitals and health centres.