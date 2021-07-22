State records 1,891 fresh cases of COVID-19

27 people die; Coimbatore, Erode, Chennai, Salem and Chengalpattu see over 100 infections each

On a day when Tamil Nadu recorded 1,891 new cases of COVID-19, the daily count, after weeks, fell below 200 in Coimbatore and under 100 in Thanjavur and Tiruppur.

Five districts — Coimbatore, Erode, Chennai, Salem and Chengalpattu — saw over 100 fresh cases each. Coimbatore reported 183 cases, while Erode saw a small rise in infections from 129 on Tuesday to 141 on Wednesday.

As many as 138 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai. There were 119 cases in Salem and 102 in Chengalpattu. Tiruppur and Thanjavur recorded 97 and 90 cases respectively.

Among those who tested positive for the infection were five people who returned from the U.A.E. Apart from them, six returnees from West Bengal, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar and Odisha also tested positive for COVID-19.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 25,41,168. As many as 2,423 people were discharged after treatment. A total of 26,158 persons are currently under treatment for COVID-19.

Twenty-seven people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 33,809. Salem recorded four deaths, followed by Erode and Tiruchi with three fatalities each. Two people died of the infection in Chennai.

In the last 24 hours, 1,41,248 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 3,59,68,166. A total of 3,51,02,736 people have been tested so far.

As many as 1,49,497 people, including 84,843 in the 18-44 age group and 48,088 in the 45-59 age group, were inoculated on Wednesday. This took the overall coverage to 1,85,06,128. Vaccination was held in 1,728 sessions. The cumulative vaccination coverage of private COVID-19 vaccination centres stood at 13,10,639 people.