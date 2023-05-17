State records 18 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 1 death

May 17, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

An 84-year-old woman from Coimbatore with Parkinson’s disease, who tested positive for COVID-19 infection on May 14 at a private hospital in Coimbatore after admission for complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing, died two days later.

The hospital recorded her death as due to COVID-19 pneumonia. So far, 38,077 persons have succumbed to the infection while under treatment, according to the daily bulletin from the Public Health department.

A total of 18 persons, including a passenger who arrived from UAE, tested positive for the infection on Wednesday while at the same time 84 persons were declared to have recovered. Currently, 253 persons are under treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT