State records 18 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 1 death

May 17, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

An 84-year-old woman from Coimbatore with Parkinson’s disease, who tested positive for COVID-19 infection on May 14 at a private hospital in Coimbatore after admission for complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing, died two days later.

The hospital recorded her death as due to COVID-19 pneumonia. So far, 38,077 persons have succumbed to the infection while under treatment, according to the daily bulletin from the Public Health department.  

A total of 18 persons, including a passenger who arrived from UAE, tested positive for the infection on Wednesday while at the same time 84 persons were declared to have recovered. Currently, 253 persons are under treatment.  

