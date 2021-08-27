Tamil Nadu records 1,559 fresh cases

CHENNAI

Chennai, along with 22 districts, reports no deaths

Fresh COVID-19 cases dropped marginally to 1,559 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. However, cases once again topped 200 in Coimbatore, as 216 people tested positive, against 181 the previous day. Chennai, along with 22 districts, reported no deaths due to COVID-19.

In Chennai, 175 people tested positive, compared to 170 on Wednesday. While cases dropped from 130 to 115 in Erode, the caseload rose from 90 to 113 in Chengalpattu. There were 77 cases in Tiruvallur, 73 in Tiruppur and 65 in Salem. Infections dropped to 59 from 84 in Thanjavur.

Five districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 26,07,206. Another 26 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 34,814. Of these, Coimbatore, Erode, Kancheepuram and Thanjavur recorded three deaths each.

The deceased included a 31-year-old man from Kancheepuram, who had diabetes and systemic hypertension, and was admitted to a private hospital in Chengalpattu with difficulty in breathing on August 24. He had tested positive on August 19. He died immediately after admission due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 38-year-old woman from Chengalpattu who had no co-morbidities was admitted to a private medical college hospital in Kancheepuram on August 12 with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. She died on August 25 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 1,816 people were discharged after treatment. There are currently 18,069 people under treatment for COVID-19 — while Coimbatore accounts for 2,118 people, Chennai’s active caseload dropped below 2,000, with 1,975 people under treatment. In the last 24 hours, 1,60,911 samples were tested. Another private laboratory — Race Diagnostics in Madurai — was approved for COVID-19 testing, taking the total number of testing facilities to 287.