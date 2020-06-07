State records 1,497 fresh cases while Chennai sees another surge

CHENNAI

07 June 2020 23:56 IST

City accounts for 1,155 new infections; nearly 17,000 discharged so far

Chennai saw yet another massive spike in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 1,155 persons testing positive for the infection.

The other districts of Tamil Nadu added 342 cases, bringing the day’s tally to 1,497.

The number of active cases in Chennai stands at 10,982. In all, the city accounts for 22,149 cases, of which 10,954 have been discharged.

As of Sunday, the State had 14,396 active cases, including those under home isolation. As many as 604 persons were discharged from hospitals across the State, bringing the total number of patients discharged to 16,999.

The medical bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health termed one case ‘imported’. Seven returnees from abroad and 11 passengers who had come to the State from various parts of the country had tested positive.

As of Sunday, the total number of people who had tested positive stood at 31,667*. As many as 15,671 persons were tested in a single day.

18 deaths

Of the 18 deaths recorded across the State on Sunday, one death each was reported from Vellore, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. The remaining fatalities had occurred in hospitals in Chennai. While five persons died in private hospitals, government hospitals accounted for the remaining fatalities.

Fifteen of the deceased had co-morbid conditions, but three of them had succumbed to the viral infection.

Three patients, who had no co-morbid conditions, succumbed to COVID-19. They had all been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Among the deceased was a 44-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital on May 30, two days after her test samples returned positive for the infection.

A 49-year-old man, who was admitted on Friday, died on Saturday. His sample, which was taken on May 30 at Tondiarpet GH, came back positive on June 1.

A 50-year-old man from the city, who had tested positive for the infection on May 29, was admitted to the hospital the next day. He died on Saturday night.

Of the 1,48,797 passengers who had arrived in Tamil Nadu through various entry points till Saturday, as many as 1,826 have tested positive.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases were detected among people who had arrived either by their own vehicle or by bus, the government bulletin noted.

Returnees test positive

Among the passengers who tested positive on Saturday were four returnees from Kuwait and five from the United Arab Emirates, all of whom had travelled through Tiruvananthapuram airport to reach Kanniyakumari district. One other passenger from the United Arab Emirates had returned to Thoothukudi district through the Tiruvananthapuram airport.

(*Two deaths were cross-notified to other States. One patient died after turning negative for the infection.)